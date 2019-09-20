BSNL discounts Rs 899 plan for long-term data, calls benefits: check new price

BSNL has now slashed the price of one of its long-term plans to retain customers while giving competitive offers. (IE)

BSNL, in the age of aggressive pricing, has been holding its cards quite well so far. Its rivals Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Jio continue to wage war on each other’s plan in a bid to corner a large pie of the market share. BSNL has been equally competitive, if not more, and it seems the strategy of coming up with attractive plans at regular intervals may help the state-run telco gain an edge. BSNL has now slashed the price of one of its long-term plans to retain customers while giving competitive offers.

It has cut the price of Rs 899 long-term plan by Rs 100, which offers various benefits to prepaid subscribers and as a promotional offer, for a limited period of time. BSNL subscribers, only in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles, can now get the Rs 899 plan at Rs 799, however, it can only be availed till September 23, 2019.

BSNL prepaid customers will get unlimited calls and 50 SMS per day for a duration of 180 days. When it comes to data benefits, BSNL prepaid plan is offering 1.5GB data per day and will be valid for both 2G and 3G networks. It must be noted that the plan by BSNL does not offer any third-party benefits, such as a subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

This plan is especially for those who require unlimited calling over other frills the telecom companies tend to offer these days. Furthermore, light web browsing and streaming of YouTube videos are also supported by 1.5GB data, BSNL is offering.

To recall, BSNL, which has begun its 4G services in the state of Kerala, offered a special plan on Onam, worth Rs 234 with a validity of 30 days. The benefits of the plan include 90GB data without any daily limit and unlimited calling.