BSNL ‘Data Tsunami’ prepaid recharge pack gives 39GB data at Rs 98

BSNL STV 98 only offers 1.5GB 3G data to the customers without any calling or SMS benefits

BSNL has introduced a new prepaid recharge pack to lure the customers further to its data offerings. Called the Data Tsunami pack, the new prepaid recharge pack offers the customers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 98. The STV 98, which has been launched by the state-run telco on the occasion of World Telecom Day, is valid for 26 days. The BSNL STV 98 is available to the customers now across all covered areas in India, as per the company.

The new BSNL STV 98 only offers 1.5GB 3G data to the customers without any calling or SMS benefits. The calls made by the users will be charged as per the existing talktime plan on the number. The new Rs 98 pack from BSNL offers more data to the customers at 39GB for 26 days as compared to the Jio Rs 98 recharge pack that offers 2GB monthly data for a period of 28 days.

Recently, BSNL introduced the Rs 39 prepaid recharge pack that offered the customers unlimited calling benefits. The customers get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on all the networks except Delhi and Mumbai. There are SMS benefits capped at 100 per day under this plan. While this plan does not come with bundled data, it offers the users free caller tune for the respective validity under PRBT service.

BSNL also offers an STV 118 plan that gives the customers a benefit of unlimited calling – local, national, and roaming outgoing, as well as 1GB data total for a period of 28 days. BSNL recently began offering 1500GB broadband data to the customers at Rs 4,500. The data speed offered to the customers is 100Mbps.