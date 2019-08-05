BSNL concedes to Jio, scraps unlimited voice calling on all prepaid plans

BSNL scraps unlimited voice calling on all prepaid plans

State owned telecom provider BSNL, which was trying to increase the subscriber base over the last few months by introducing new plans offering various benefits, has now taken a step backwards.

Though initially, it introduced plans with unlimited voice call, but now has imposed a cap on the time limit of the free voice calls, reported Telecom Talk. Subscribers enlisted for the plans will be able to make free calls of up to 250 minutes or 4 hours 10 minutes per day. Any more than that, the subscriber will have to pay for it.

The move comes at a time when the once affluent telecom giant is struggling to pay salaries to its employees.

Just like Jio’s free internet, the duration of free calls will be counted till midnight, after which next day’s balance will be restored.

While the removal of unlimited free calls might not hold well for BSNL, the four hour free calls that they are offering is usually enough for a person’s daily need.

However, only last week, BSNL had revised its Rs 151 prepaid recharge plan and started offering 1.5GB data daily instead of just 1GB data. The plan also included 100 SMS messages per day as well as unlimited voice calling benefits.

While the unlimited voice calls option was aimed to get more subscribers interested in using BSNL’s services, scrapping and introducing a time cap on its recharge plans could be aimed to generate more revenue to the cash strapped organisation.

Unlike this plan, other major telecom companies like Airtel, Vodafone and Jio offer truly unlimited calls for most of their combo plans, which come bundled with various plans. Jio, on the other hand, offers unlimited data as well.