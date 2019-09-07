BSNL comes up with a new data plan for Bharat Fibre customers — Details here

An added benefit to the Bharat Fibre plan is that if a user exhausts his/her 33GB data for the day then the speed will drop to 4Mbps for the day, which better than 1Mbps that BSNL used to give out earlier.

BSNL, one of the fastest broadband service providers in the country, has come up with a new broadband plan for customers using Bharat Fibre service. It will offer 33GB data per day at Rs 1,999 per month. Customers using BSNL’s Bharat Fibre will get almost 1000 GB data per month which is a lot more than what other service providers are offering.

The new plan will also allow users to make unlimited calls. The company gives a landline connection with this plan which can be used to make free calls to any network. An added benefit to the Bharat Fibre plan is that if a user exhausts his/her 33GB data for the day then the speed will drop to 4Mbps for the day, which is better than 1Mbps that BSNL used to provide earlier.

Although the data plan is enough for the average user, BSNL does not offer any subscription to Over the Top platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, etc. Third-party benefit not being able to customers can be a drawback for the company.

Earlier in the month, Mukesh Ambani-led Jio launched the JioFiber service across 1,600 cities in the country. The company claims that JioFiber will allow users to experience ultra-high-speed broadband services which go up to 1Gbps. Jio will also offer its customers “First Day, First Show” feature in the three plans that will be available for their customers.

However, the three plans being offered by Jio are on the expensive side as the Diamond plan which is the cheapest will start at Rs 2,499. The Platinum and the Titanium plan will be priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively.