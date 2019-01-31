BSNL Bumper Offer now valid till April 30, offers 2.2GB data extra on your subscription

BSNL has extended the validity of the Bumper Offer

BSNL is leaving no stone unturned to retain its present customer base, as well as lure more customers. The state-run telecom company has now silently extended the deadline for the Bumper Offer that was initially launched in September last year. The BSNL Bumper Offer benefits the customers with an additional 2.2GB data per day over and above the subscribed plan. After the change in the deadline, the Bumper Offer will now be available on select BSNL numbers till April.

Earlier, the BSNL Bumper Offer was scheduled to end on January 31, however, according to the company website, the offer will now end on April 30. The change will come into effect from February 1, i.e., Friday. The BSNL Bumper Offer is applicable on the recharge packs worth Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 999, Rs 1,699, and Rs 2,099, as per the website. After the addition of the free data, the total data available to the customer will be as much as 6.2GB data per day.

The Rs 186, Rs 429, and Rs 999 BSNL recharge packs will give a total of 3.2GB daily data after the Bumper Offer kicks in for the validity of 28 days, 81 days, and 181 days. The BSNL Rs 485 and Rs 666 recharge packs will offer 3.7GB per day for the validity of 90 days and 129 days, respectively. The high-value recharge packs worth Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 will offer 4.2GB and 6.2GB per day, respectively.

BSNL recently launched the Rs 899 prepaid recharge with a long-term validity of 180 days. The recharge pack offers 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited calls and SMS benefits. The total data benefit available to the customers is 270GB. However, it is only available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circles, as per a report by TelecomTalk. The report also mentioned that the Rs 899 prepaid recharge pack could be eligible for the Bumper Offer with 2.2GB data per day.