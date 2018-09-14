BSNL Bumper Offer: Get whopping 132GB data free of cost this festive season – How to avail this offer

BSNL Bumper offer will be available to the users

BSNL has introduced a new offer called ‘Bumper offer’ for the prepaid customers that will benefit them with more than 2GB data per day on top of what their subscribed plan gives them. In the build-up to the festive season in India, the state-owned telecom company will make the Bumper offer available across all the circles in India, except Delhi and Mumbai since it doesn’t operate there.

The BSNL Bumper offer will credit the data account of the customers with 2.2GB data per day over and above the unlimited plans and STV plans. The new users who subscribe to these unlimited plans – Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 999 – will get 2.2GB on top of the provided data. The existing users, on the other hand, will get the data when they purchase unlimited STVs worth Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 444, and Rs 448. The validity of the offer is 60 days, which amounts to a total of 132GB of additional data free of cost.

This is the second offer from BSNL that is giving away free data to the users to keep Reliance Jio at bay. Recently, BSNL extended the Monsoon offer until September 15, giving users 2GB daily data over and above the base plan. The offer was announced in June, however, the company extended its validity to keep up with Jio offer that also gave 2GB data per day free. That said, Jio recently began doling out 2 vouchers of 8GB each to all the customers to mark its 2nd anniversary. The users could enjoy 2GB data per day for four days in the month of September and a similar package in the month of October.

“We are offering attractive plans & scheme time to time to our esteemed customers. In this coming festive season of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi , Navratra- Durga Puja-Dashahra and Diwali etc. we have come up with this ‘Festive Offer’ with increased benefits,” said Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL.