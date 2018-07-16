BSNL broadband plans revised to counter Jio GigaFiber, now get massive 1.5TB data at 100Mbps

BSNL has revised its broadband plans

BSNL is in no mood to give up its arms in the fight against Reliance Jio that has fired fresh salvo to take on the broadband sector in India. The state-owned telecom company has now revamped its FTTH broadband plans to take on Jio GigaFiber further. The company recently made a major rejig to its mobile prepaid and broadband plans, however, it doesn’t seem content with them. The revised broadband plans are now live in the Chennai circle.

Coming to the offer, BSNL has begun offering a mammoth 1.5TB data to the broadband subscribers at Rs 4,999, as opposed to the data limit of 1TB earlier. The subscribers get data speeds of 100Mbps under this plan, which gets restricted to 2Mbps after the exhaustion of the given data. In addition, the company offers free unlimited calls to BSNL and other networks and a free email address with up to 5GB of cloud space.

Besides, BSNL has also upgraded its other FTTH plans in the Chennai circle. The BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 999 worth Rs 999 now offers 250GB data at 60Mbps, which is throttled to 2Mbps after the FUP data. The Fibro Combo ULD 1299, priced at Rs 1,299, offers 400GB data at 80Mbps and 2Mbps after the FUP. The BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 1699 that costs Rs 1,699 offers 550GB at 80Mbps with 2Mbps after data exhaustion.

Another plan priced at Rs 1,999 – called the BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 1999 – offers 800GB data at 80Mbps and 2Mbps after the FUP limit, while the Fibro Combo ULD 2999 worth Rs 2,999 offers 900GB data at 80Mbps and the speed is reduced to 2Mbps after that.

All of the aforementioned broadband plans come with unlimited calls to any network in India along with free email address with different cloud space schemes.