BSNL customers alert! 25 per cent cashback on broadband Internet service – How to avail

BSNL has announced it will credit cashback of 25 per cent to the account of broadband customers if they buy an annual plan. The 25 per cent cashback offer was launched in December last year with December 31 as the last date. BSNL has now extended the validity of the offer until March 31.
The announcement was made by BSNL through its Twitter account. In addition to the new subscribers, the existing BSNL broadband customers (including landline and Bharat Fibre subscribers) will be eligible for 25 per cent cashback on the payment of annual plans. The offer is eligible in all circles except Delhi and Mumbai where the company does operate its services.
According to BSNL, the cashback will be credited to customer’s account once the payment is made for an annual broadband plan. The credited balance can be adjusted against the subsequent broadband bills on an account. If a customer downgrades the plan from yearly to less than one year or disconnects the service, BSNL will debit an amount equal to the cashback offered. It is not a recurring offer, which means a customer can use it once only.
Here’s how you can avail the offer on your BSNL broadband connection:
- Click on the banner showing the 25 per cent offer on BSNL broadband website and agree to the terms and conditions
- Following this process, an online booking portal will open where the customer needs to enter the service ID for landline, broadband, or Bharat Fiber, followed by a CAPTCHA
- An OTP will be sent to customer’s mobile number registered with the service. Enter the OTP and click on Validate
- The website will show the details of the plan currently subscribed along with the tenure. The customer needs to verify the details
If the customer wants to avail the 25 per cent cashback offer, the existing plan will need to be switched to the one with an annual validity
- After a successful transaction for an annual plan, a cashback of 25 per cent will be credited to customer’s broadband account
