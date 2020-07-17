BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband now available in more regions with 1 year free subscription of Amazon Prime Video

The free one year subscription to Amazon Prime Video was first launched by the company in the year 2018.

BSNL has expanded its Bharat Fibre Service to Dharmapuri city in the state of Tamil Nadu. The service is being offered by Dharampuri Pillars which is a local retailer in the area and four major Bharat Fibre plans have been made available in the city as of now. Interestingly, all Bharat Fibre plans also include a complimentary access to Amazon Prime video and Disney+ Hotstar for the Dharmapuri region.The decision comes as a pleasant surprise for many as the company had discontinued the free Amazon Prime Video subscription in April this year. The free one year subscription to Amazon Prime Video was first launched by the company in the year 2018.

A senior BSNL employee on the condition of anonymity told telecom.talk that the Amazon one year free access has been provided in the Dharmapuri region only and in other areas the company is only providing the Disney+ Hotstar one year subscription. He also said that the company has no immediate plans to resume the Amazon free subscription offer across the country. As per the offer, a one year free access to the OTT platforms will be provided by the company. At present market rate, the one year access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar is available at Rs 999, telecom. talk reported.

The residents of the city will be able to avail all four major Bharat Fibre internet plans of the company including the “Super star 300” plan that costs Rs 749 Rs a month. Under the plan, the users get upto 300 GB of internet data at a maximum speed of 50 MBPS. After exhausting all 300 GB of the monthly data, the speed gets reduced to 2MBPS.

Similarly, the 600GB CUL plan is priced at Rs 849 under which the users will get 600 GB data at a maximum speed of 50 MBPS. The 750GB Plan priced at Rs 1277 will provide 750 GB of internet data and the speed will substantially increase upto 100 MBPS under the plan. The top Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan will provide a total of 1500 GB of internet data in a month at a maximum speed of 200 MBPS and the speed will get reduced to 2MBPS after the exhaustion of the 1500 GB of internet data.