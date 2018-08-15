BSNL announces ‘Onam Freedom offer’ with additional talk-time for prepaid users

The customers will be able to avail the offer from August 17 to August 23. (Source: PTI)

As part of Onam celebrations, state-owned telecom operator BSNL has announced an ‘Onam Freedom offer’ for its prepaid subscribers. Under this plan, BSNL offers additional talk-time to customers. The offer is available on prepaid mobile top-ups of Rs 220, Rs 550 and Rs 1,100. As part of the deal, talk time of Rs 250, Rs 650 and Rs 1,350 will be provided on these prepaid top-ups, respectively.

The customers will be able to avail the offer from August 17 to August 23. Apart from this, BSNL has also introduced a top-up of Rs 260 which will allow users full talk value along with unlimited caller-tune selection.

The telecom operator has also introduced Prepaid Combo Special Tariff Voucher (STV) offering call and data benefits to prepaid users. In Rs 29 STV pack, the users will get unlimited calls and data along with 100 free SMSes per day for a validity period of 4 days.

The Rs 9 Combo STV pack offers unlimited calls and data, 100SMSes free for a validity of one day. Both the prepaid Combo STV bundle 2GB 3G data and it is available to prepaid subscribers till August 25.

BSNL had recently announced a Rs 27 prepaid plan too which provides subscribers with 1GB data per day for seven days. The plan comes with unlimited calling and 300SMS limit. The entry-level prepaid recharge is available across all circles where BSNL is operational and does not include any FUP limit on unlimited calling benefits.

The operator has also extended SMS benefits for postpaid users as well. BSNL Rs 399 postpaid plan now offers 100 free SMS per day.