BSNL announces new prepaid plans with unlimited data, calling benefits starting at just Rs 18

The new plans offer plans ranging between Rs 18 to Rs 1801 with data, calling and video calling benefits.

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) which is set to complete 18 years has launched new prepaid plans for its users. The new plans offer plans ranging between Rs 18 to Rs 1801 with data, calling and video calling benefits. These plans are available with the names of STV 18, STV 601, STV 1201 and STV 1801. The plans will come into effect from October 1 and will be available till October 18.

Under STV 18, the users will get unlimited voice, video calling and data benefits for two days. The other three plans – STV 601, STV 1201 and STV 1801 – target customers with higher data consumption. These plans offer 18 per cent extra talk time and a few extra benefits. The STV 601 will come with a talk time and data of Rs 709 with 5GB 4G/3G data. The STV 1201 plan will offer Rs 1,417 with 10GB 4G/3G data. The STV 1801 will offer Rs 2,125 with 15GB 4G/3G data.

All the three plans come with a validity of 90 days each.

The state-owned telecom provider has been actively changing its recharge plans to match up with the offerings by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. In its latest offer, BSNL has come up with a new Rs 299 postpaid plan that will offer its users 31GB data, unlimited calls, and SMS benefits. The BSNL Rs 299 plan aims to take on the various mid-tier unlimited plans from the incumbents. The new pack also available to the new users, reports Telecom Talk.