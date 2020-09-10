BSNL announces launch of limited-time prepaid recharge plan at Rs 49! Check the benefits here

Earlier, BSNL also introduced an annual plan of Rs 1,499 in the same circle.

BSNL prepaid plan: State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a prepaid recharge plan of Rs 49 for its subscribers. The promotional plan has been launched for a mere 90 days, and is available in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles. The plan had been launched on September 1 and would only remain valid till November 29. On recharging the numbers using the prepaid plan of Rs 49, users would get a pack valid for 28 days and it would have SMS, calls as well as data benefits.

The plan’s introduction was announced by the telecom company through a circular on the Chennai circle website. The plan includes free calling for 100 minutes and after the FUP has been reached, the company would charge 45 paisa a minute for the calls from its customers. Apart from that, 2 GB of free data 100 SMS are also included in the benefits of the pack.

The pack is known as STV-49 and can be activated through the web portal, C-TOPUP and selfcare. For the selfcare method, users can activate the plan by sending ‘STV COMBO49’ to 123.

Earlier, BSNL also introduced an annual plan of Rs 1,499 in the same circle. The 1,499 plan offers 250 free outgoing minutes a day in unlimited voice calls. Apart from that, 100 SMS per day are also offered, along with a total of 24 GB data. Once the FUP in the plan has been consumed by the user, the telecom company would charge the users at the base plan tariff for the rest of the day up till midnight. The base plan that comes attached with this annual plan is ‘Advance per minute plan 94’. Under this, extra minutes in local calls made to BSNL landlines or a mobile network would be charged at Re 1 per minute, while STD calls and local calls to non-BSNL landlines would be charged at Rs 1.3 per minute.