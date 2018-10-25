BSNL and Ericsson tie up for 5G use cases

The largest opportunity will be seen in sectors like manufacturing, energy and utilities followed by public safety and health sectors. (Representational image)

State-owned telecom operator BSNL and Ericsson on Wednesday announced inking of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which both companies will work on developing new 5G use cases, knowledge sharing on 5G technology concepts, among others. The partnership will leverage Ericsson’s 5G Center of Excellence established earlier this year at IIT Delhi to work on evaluating benefits of 5G technology in areas like rural connectivity, connected healthcare, industrial automation, public safety, video surveillance, energy and agriculture amongst others, Erisccon said.

BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava said, “We will test, learn and develop use cases that will help us meet the diverse needs of our customers in the future. 5G will also help create the backbone on which Digital India initiatives will be delivered.”

Ericsson’s head of Market Area (South East Asia, Oceania and India) Nunzio Mirtillo said that as networks evolve towards 5G, the telecom gear maker has the products and solutions as well as the expertise to help operators evolve seamlessly from 4G to 5G. According to a report by Ericsson, 5G enabled digitisation revenue potential in India will be $27.3 billion by 2026. The largest opportunity will be seen in sectors like manufacturing, energy and utilities followed by public safety and health sectors.