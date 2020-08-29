BSNL amends Permanent Disconnection Schedule for Landline, Broadband, FTTH Subscribers

BSNL currently has a pay-by-date limit of 21 days from the invoice date for all of its landline, wireless and FTTH subscribers.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has updated the pay-by-date and fiber-to-the-home ( FTTH) connections threshold for non-payment of duties. The state-owned operator has also updated the disconnection plan in the event of non-payment. The reforms, which are in effect across all BSNL channels, are aimed at “maximizing the efficiency of cash flow and collection as well as reducing the number of unpaid bills” by landline, broadband and FTTH subscribers. The latest move is coming just weeks after BSNL pan-India-based updated its broadband and landline plans.

BSNL currently has a pay-by-date limit of 21 days from the invoice date for all of its landline, wireless and FTTH subscribers. However, as per the new notice sent to all circle heads, the operator would regard day 15 from the date of invoice as pay-by-date for the south region, which includes all of the country’s southern states, and day 18 from the date of invoice for other regions. That means there will be a shorter last date for bill payments.

BSNL also updated the timetable for blocking incoming calls from 30 days after implementing an outgoing barrier to 15 days for Southern and Other Zones subscribers. Further, there will be a complete disconnection of all areas after 60 days. Currently, the operator imposes a disconnection 90 days after exit barring has been implemented.

The new schedule is in effect for September and October for pay-by-date, outgoing, and incoming call barring, as well as permanent discontinuation.

Additionally, in the case of customers in metropolitan areas to Rs. 300, BSNL revised the upper threshold limit of billed sum for which the service is not to be disconnected for non-payment from Rs. 525. BSNL lowered the payment rate for rural subscribers to Rs 200 from the earlier price of Rs 325.