Breathtaking shots! OnePlus 7 Pro shoots National Geographic magazine cover, Sacred Games 2 posters

Imagine a Sacred Games Season 2 poster shot on a smartphone! Better still, a National Geographic magazine cover shot on a smartphone! OnePlus 7 Pro, which has already generated a lot of buzz ahead of its launch, has now been used to shoot posters of Netflix's Sacred Games Season 2 and a National Geographic magazine cover as well. OnePlus has announced partnerships with Netflix and National Geographic to show the device's display efficiency and camera prowess in the real world. Leveraging its partnership with OnePlus, Netflix released two brand new posters for Sacred Games Season 2 that have been shot on OnePlus 7 Pro. The posters complement the theme of the hit web series, showing Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde in an intense setup against the show's insignia as the backdrop. This also confirms that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be HDR compliant for Netflix. Netflix is one of the few streaming services that offer HDR content in addition to that of up to 4K resolution. The quality is available for the Rs 800-UHD plan in India but only on select devices. Interestingly, the cameras on OnePlus 7 Pro not only shot the Netflix posters but also created a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video showing Sacred Games characters. Looking at the quality of videos, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes across as a professional camera phone. The company has already confirmed the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro will \u201credefine fast and smooth\u201d, which strongly alludes to its 90Hz refresh rate, in addition to the HDR10+ capabilities. Meanwhile, the National Geographic July Edition that features photographs of the North American landscapes has been shot on OnePlus 7 Pro. For the partnership, OnePlus picked three of its world-renowned photographers to capture the wilderness of the North American continent. The triple cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro, on top of the UltraShot system, resulted in photos worth featuring in the magazine. According to the leaks, OnePlus 7 Pro is said to have three sensors at the back - a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor, which will work in accordance to produce photos that are already getting rave reviews from across the industry. Moreover, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that boosts photography. Jerome Bigio, Director-Partner Marketing for APAC at Netflix lauded the OnePlus 7 Pro for its features that ultimately lets consumers \u201cenjoy and amazing viewing experience on Netflix.\u201d He further said, \u201cWe are thrilled to celebrate the epic fandom of Sacred Games with posters and a behind-the-scenes video shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.\u201d Meanwhile, Con Apostolopoulos, Senior Vice President, National Geographic Partners, Asia Pacific & the Middle East, shared the sentiment by taking a moment to appreciate the OnePlus 7 Pro as a device it is. \u201cWe're awed by the amazing pictures our photographers captured from their North American expedition with the OnePlus 7 Pro!\u201d OnePlus 7 Pro launch is set for May 14 in India, the US, and the UK. The tickets for the event were sold out within hours, which means it is going to be one jam-packed extravaganza where OnePlus 7 series will finally see the light of day.