Breathe easy in Covid times: Keeping safe and healthy with nanotech

Technology solutions for health and safety, environment and sustainability are in much demand during these trying times. Nirvana Being, a clean air solutions company set up in 2015, is trying to make a mark in the marketplace with its unique nanotechnology-based solutions that are designed to improve workforce safety. These include Airific Mask (`995), said to be India’s first anti-viral mask that keeps out 96% of viruses and bacteria. There’s also an all-in-one AC filter called Nanotech AC Filter that can be added to your existing Split AC to remove viruses and bacteria, thereby playing the role of an air steriliser.

The product (Nanotech AC Filter) was created for the mass market after thorough research wherein the team realised that Covid-19 particles have a diameter of close to 0.12 microns, and standard media and HEPA filters, which are somewhat porous, cannot filter nano-particles smaller than 0.3 microns. “Therefore, Nirvana Being developed a filter using nanotechnology to filter down to 0.1 micron,” says Jai Dhar Gupta, founder & CEO, Nirvana Being. “Every aspect of our filter has been carefully developed after thorough research to drive health and safety of our end consumers. With the use of nanotechnology, we aim to develop even more scientific and sustainable protective gear,” he adds. The viral filtration efficiency of the Nanotech AC Filter is 99.7%, company officials claim.

Priced at Rs 2,695 per pack, the Nanotech AC Filter is said to offer the lowest resistance in order to sustain the cooling ability of the AC. Each pack includes filters for two ACs which can be used with Split ACs of any brand and tonnage. Each filter is estimated to have a life of 300-600 hours based on the AQI conditions. The filter is ideal for indoor spaces, like homes, offices, doctors clinics, stores, restaurants and other places which have a high footfall, and hence a higher risk.

Likewise, the Airific Mask is made using advanced nanotechnology that “keeps out 96% of viruses and bacteria as well as more than 95% of particulate matter and contaminants (certified by Nelson Labs, USA),” company officials inform, adding, “this mask is more reusable and breathable than any other mask in the market.”

The Airific is a three-layer mask. In the middle, there is an electrospun nanofibre filter infused with antibacterial additives to trap even the smallest airborne particles. Each mask filter is estimated to contain over 25km of nanofibre in an area less than 1mm thick. The inner and outer layers are made of all-natural fabrics, namely, cotton, linen, hemp and flax. For safety, every mask is UV sterilised post production, before being polybagged in food grade pouches.

During current times, we all know that viral filtration efficiency (VFE), comfort and fit are the three things that are most important to consider while buying a mask. “With our new Airific Mask, we endeavour to offer all of the above. Also, we remain true to our value of driving sustainability as the mask is reusable and washable,” says Gupta.