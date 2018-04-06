Brace yourselves! Hotstar premium annual plan now available at this unbelievable price; here’s how you can avail it

Hotstar will live-stream the IPL 2018 matches (starting April 7) exclusively, which can be sourced to be watched on JioTV and Airtel TV, as well

Hotstar, one of the leading online streaming platforms in India, has once again dropped the annual subscription plan rates. The Hotstar yearly subscription can now be purchased at Rs 999, as opposed to the monthly fee of Rs 199 that’s about Rs 2,388 annually. This is the second time this year when Hotstar has lowered the prices for its subscription. Earlier in February, Hotstar slashed the annual subscription plan price to Rs 1,200, which is relatively higher than the price it is available at right now.

Interested users can visit the Hotstar website or app to buy the membership for a year worth Rs 999, which is about Rs 83 per month. This annual subscription will entitle you to premium content on Hotstar such as Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, and other Disney movies in India.

However, there is a catch with this plan – you cannot have an active Hotstar subscription. This means that if you already have a Hotstar subscription that you bought on discount previously, you won’t be eligible to get this deal. However, that shouldn’t make you regret your purchase, as Hotstar is extending the previously purchased plans by two more months.

Hotstar will live-stream the IPL 2018 matches (starting April 7) exclusively, which can be sourced to be watched on JioTV and Airtel TV, as well. However, Hotstar has a separate sports-only plan worth Rs 299 for sports lovers. Through this premium annual plan, viewers will get content from Star channels, HBO, Showtime, 20th Century Fox, and Nat Geo.