Boult Audio BassBox Arc & Verve speakers: Clean, crisp, powerful sound

The Boult Audio BassBox Arc and BassBox Verve are compact speakers that provide a high-end audio experience; enclosed within a small footprint are powerful drivers and the latest in Bluetooth technology that can keep you entertained long after the party has ended.

NEW DELHI-BASED BOULT AUDIO is known for cramming big sound into small devices. We have reviewed some of their devices in the past and feel the company is always able to find the perfect balance of acoustics and aesthetics. The latest personal portable wireless speakers—BassBox Arc and BassBox Verve—are pretty good offerings that are intended to be the life and soul of any party.

The BassBox Arc (Rs 999, 5W) and BassBox Verve (Rs 1,299, 10W) are armed with the latest wireless connectivity (Bluetooth 5.0), ensuring quick pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source. The speakers are available on Flipkart.com and come with a standard industry warranty of one year.

The Boult Audio BassBox Arc and BassBox Verve are compact speakers that provide a high-end audio experience; enclosed within a small footprint are powerful drivers and the latest in Bluetooth technology that can keep you entertained long after the party has ended.

BassBox Arc is cylindrical-shaped, while the Verve is a rectangular cuboid-shaped speaker, and both are built with a robust body that can handle almost everything from bumps to dips. The two wireless speakers are packed with high-end features and promise high and long-lasting performance with a staggering eight-hour battery life.

Elegant in appearance and wrapped with fine fabrics for a premium look, the top and bottom (and sides respectively), are equipped with rubber for additional grip while also preventing it from accidental damage. The entire shell is also IPX5-certified which ensures the speaker is safe from water and dust.

The BassBox Verve sports a modern look with attractively large volume buttons on the fabric and a red nylon strap on its side that adds an elegant styling. Likewise, inside that rugged BassBox Arc’s enclosure is a powerful 50mm driver for high-performance audio and extra bass. And if you want even more powerful sound, the BassBox Verve offers twin 57mm drivers along with a Bass Radiator for super-loud bass.

The BassBox Arc and BassBox Verve feature a powerful 5W and 10W high-fidelity amplifier respectively that are finely tuned to perform with zero distortion even at the highest volume. To make the deal even sweeter, the BassBox Verve additionally features a USB port and a microSD card slot so you can carry your favorite music playlist wherever you go— no need for your smartphone or laptop anymore. And lastly, both the BassBox Arc and BassBox Verve feature a built-in rechargeable battery that can keep your party going for eight hours non-stop.

Key takeaways: The BassBox Arc and BassBox Verve are outdoor-friendly wireless speakers that offer a strong mix of style and audio performance. They emit clean, crisp, powerful sound that is surprisingly powerful for their size, making them an ideal travel companion for going just about anywhere.

Estimated street price: BassBox Arc (Rs 999, 5W), BassBox Verve (Rs 1,299, 10W)