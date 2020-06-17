Boston Dynamics’ four-legged Spot robots are now available for buying; can you guess price?

A Spot robot has been deployed in a public park in one recent Singapore pilot to transmit pre-recorded messages asking people to keep a distance from each other to avoid coronavirus spread.

Buying robots that look identical to humans and can also perform animal-like tasks are no easier than ever to buy. Boston Dynamics started selling its four-legged Spot robots online on Tuesday for just under $75,000 (about Rs. 57 lakh) each.

The agile robots can walk, climb stairs, and use cameras and other sensors to monitor their surroundings. But, among other conditions, people who buy them online must agree not to arm them or use them intentionally as weapons.

The terms and conditions listed by the company have said that the Spot is an awesome robot, but not safe enough for in-home use or intended for use when children or others who may not understand the hazards associated with it are the subjects. If a customer violates the terms, the company can waive its warranties, fail to repair the robot, and not renew its license, which would ultimately cause the machine to be deactivated.

Boston Dynamics has developed its dexterous robots through decades of military-funded work. For the first time since it was formed in 1992, Waltham, Massachusetts, the company is now seeking commercial uses for these.

The company had in 2019 announced that it would produce Spot robots en-masse. It leased over 150 of the robots as a pilot project to select customers for such uses as monitoring construction sites, inspecting energy facilities, and performing in theme parks. A person can control the robots remotely, and they may function autonomously in other environments. The robots will run for about 90 minutes before recharging is required.

A Spot robot has been deployed in a public park in one recent Singapore pilot to transmit pre-recorded messages asking people to keep a distance from each other to avoid coronavirus spread.