Bose Soundbar 700: This system sounds fantastic, looks good too

If you are a connoisseur of music, then let me put it straight and upfront\u2014it is blasphemy to listen to Yanni, the famous Greek composer, pianist and music producer, on a laptop, mobile phone or low-end speaker. For that matter, any composition from AR Rahman, Abba, Jagjit Singh, to name a few \u2013 would amount to literally murdering their creation in the absence of a decent audio system. When it comes to music, a good audio system is an absolute necessity. Globally and in India, Bose products have become iconic. Headphones and digital music systems made by Massachusetts-based Bose Corporation are known to be quite expensive in the market simply because they are great-sounding. The company\u2014founded by Amar Gopal Bose, an American academic and entrepreneur\u2014is known to invest in long-term research with one fundamental goal: to develop new technologies which deliver a mind-blowing audio performance. I have reviewed some of the Bose products\u2014noise-cancelling QuietComfort 20 headphones, Bose Soundlink mini speaker, SoundLink Bluetooth Mobile Speaker II\u2014in the past and trust me, you have to hear it to believe it. When an opportunity came my way to review the Bose Soundbar 700 system, my excitement knew no bounds. This speaker, priced at Rs 79,000, is actually the top-performing one-piece wireless speaker from the Bose family that I have come across. Here\u2019s our lowdown on the company\u2019s latest innovation. Thin and discreet, the Soundbar 700 occupies very little real estate; it measures a mere 5 cm high, 10 cm deep and 96 cm long. The good-looking system has curved clean lines, a wraparound metal grille, and a gorgeous tempered glass top. At my end, I installed it in my TV room, away from the cacophony of the household. Set-up is simple and straightforward. Keep it at least 1-3 feet away from other wireless equipment and once connected, the system powers on in an instant. Press and hold the Bluetooth source button on the remote for several seconds (the light will flash on the Bose Soundbar 700 remote). Ensure your mobile device is in pairing mode and select the Bose Soundbar 700 from the list. You can also can pair your mobile device to the Soundbar using the Bose Music app and follow the instructions. Adding Alexa to the Soundbar 700 is pretty simple too. In the Bose Music app, tap the My Bose icon in the upper-left corner, select the product for which to add Alexa. Then, tap the product image in the bottom-right corner. Tap Settings > Voice Assistant and select Alexa. Follow the app instructions to link your Amazon account. The new Bose soundbar uses the proprietary mic technology found in Bose headsets and headphones to hear commands better over louder listening levels. With Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Alexa built in, it delivers works brilliantly as a music or home theatre system. It uses proprietary Adaptiq\u2014a technology pioneered by Bose and refined over several years\u2014to acoustically adjust to their surroundings, and HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) for compatibility with future technology. Inside, the Soundbar 700 is packed with proprietary technology. Bose PhaseGuides have to be heard to be believed, sending multiple channels of a soundtrack or song throughout a space, placing discrete sound in places where there are no speakers. Bose DSP, custom low-profile transducers, and QuietPort technology deliver exceptional detail and depth for your favourite tracks, crystal clear dialogue for Netflix, and dramatic realism for sports (World Cup cricket matches are a big draw here). To manage the TV or other connected equipment, the Bose Soundbar 700 also comes with an intelligent universal remote. The price is a bit on the higher side, but the Soundbar 700 is really a great audio system with jaw-dropping surround sound and hence finds a strong recommendation.