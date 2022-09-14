Bose QuiteComfort SE headphones launched with active noise cancellation, 24-hour battery life: Full details

Bose has launched another pair of headphones – QuiteComfort SE. The new QuiteComfort SE seems to be a rebranding with minor improvements of the Bose QuiteComfort 45, which was replaced by Bose QuiteComfort 35 II. The QuiteComfort SE’s launch is reported to have been silently done that went under the nose of many.

The new Bose QuiteComfort SE is listed in several US stores.

The new Bose headphones promise to deliver 24-hour playtime on a single charge and need 2.5 hours to get fully recharged. A 15-minute quick charge is enough for a 3-hour playback. The new Bose QuiteComfort SE uses a USB Type C for charging, just like the Bose QC 45.

As seen in previously launched models, the headphones come with high quality Active Noise Cancellation out of the box. Active noise cancellation and other functions like Aware Mode, Bose’s name for Ambient mode, are operated using hardware buttons instead of touch controls. There is also a mobile app which lets you tune the sound settings acting like an equaliser.

The package includes a carrying case, the headphones, a USB A-to-C cable and a 3.5mm and 2.5mm audio cable in case you want to ditch the Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connection and tune it with wires.

The Bose QuietComfort SE headphones are expected to arrive in the US soon, possibly in a much lesser time at a price of $330 and sometime later in Europe for €350.