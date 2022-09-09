Bose QuiteComfort Earbuds II launched with noise cancellation, CustomTune sound calibration

Bose has announced the latest QuiteComfort Earbuds II – after two years of the original version’s launch. The QuiteComfort Earbuds II offer improvements across the board as well as a smaller footprint.

The new buds are the best noise cancelling in the market – including in-ear and over-ear models, as claimed by the company. The latest QC Earbuds II also bring CustomTune sound calibration – therefore, each time you put the buds on, they play a proprietary tone that measures your ear canal’s acoustic response which then tailors the audio and noise cancellation for your specific and customised hearing.

In order to help with the best fit and seal, Bose additionally includes two silicone tips: one on the in-ear portion and the other acting as a fin against your outer ear. Three of the four microphones on each earbud’s exterior are located there.

Activeness is another feature that the company has put contrast on. The company’s take on transparency mode which takes advantage of the powerful hardware and Bose sound algorithms. The latest QuiteComfort Earbuds II bring Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and are also IPX4 water resistant. However, multi-point pairing is not included. The earbuds have a 6 hour battery life rating, and with the charging case, users will get another 18 hours added. The case’s USB-C port is used for charging the new buds.

You can already pre-order a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II from Bose at a price of $299 in a single triple black colour. Open shopping begins on September 15. Later this year, a second Soapstone colour variation will be available.