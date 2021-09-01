Bose launches QuietComfort 45 headphones with better noise cancellation, battery life and more

The headphones would be available to users in either black or ‘smoke white’ colours. (Image: Bose)

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: Bose launched the QuietComfort 45 headphones on Tuesday, after they first surfaced in an FCC filing in July. The headphones have been priced at $329.95, and are slated to go on sale on September 23 this year. The QuietComfort 45 or QC45 headphones will, as per the company, have a better active noise cancellation, along with an improved transparency or ambient sound feature (called ‘Aware Mode’ by the company). The headphones are also being touted to have an upgraded performance for voice calling and a longer battery life – that apparently can now be up to 24 hours on a single charge. Opening the preorders for the headphones, the company is also creating a hype around its latest product, claiming that it is an updated version of a headphone that “redefined headphones”.

The headphones would be available to users in either black or ‘smoke white’ colours, and they look similar to the predecessors QC35 II. The design is a bit more plastic-like than the Noise Canceling Headphones 700, which is the other premium offering by Bose. However, one benefit that that design has is easy folding up so that it can be kept easily inside a bag or the carrying case included with it.

As per Bose, pleats and puckers have been removed from the soft materials, while gaps in the components have now been replaced with smooth transitions.

As far as the controls go, the right earcup would continue to have four buttons, while the left one would continue to have one – meant for toggling between noise cancellation and transparency modes. Bose has said that the noise cancellation in QC45 is better at eliminating mid-range frequencies than the QC35 II, which means that the company is touting its noise cancellation technology to work more effectively in cafes, office spaces as well as during train commute. However, the QC45 is limited in this as compared to Noise Canceling Headphones 700 – while the latter lets customers customise the degree of noise cancellation they want (hence its name), QC45 only comes with two modes, quiet and aware.

But the microphone performance of the newly launched headphones is also expected to be better, having a beam form array to improve voice isolation in calls and a rejection array to weed out distracting sounds nearby. The headphones would also have a USB-C jack. The headphones can be charged completely in 2.5 hours, but a charge of 15 minutes allows users to enjoy three hours of playback. Multipoint pairing for two connections is also supported by the headphones.

With the launch of QC45, the company is discontinuing the QC35 II, and the latter would only be available for purchase up until the retailers have inventory of the old pair.