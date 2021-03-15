Booster Dose: DeepTech helps Comofi make surgery simpler

Satish Kalme, co-founder and CEO, CoMofi

Comofi Medtech is a Bengaluru-based healthcare robotics startup that endeavours to provide healthcare solutions that improve health outcomes for patients and enhance work efficiency and safety of healthcare practitioners. It is building a patented DeepTech surgery intervention platform nGuide that helps surgeons to visualise the target area in great detail and increase surgical efficiency. Recently, CIIE.CO, IIM Ahmedabad’s incubator, invested in this promising healthcare startup. JITO Angels Network and KIIT TBI also participated in this round and the startup has raised a total Rs 2.15 crore investment.

Comofi Medtech was founded in 2018 by a passionate team with a vision to build advanced medical technology products in India for the world. It leverages the use of mechatronics, robotics, AI, and AR technologies to develop its proprietary nGuide platform. “Surgery use cases and technologies are moving towards intra-operative planning. Real-time and more accurate planning is possible due to advancement in medical image processing,” said Satish Kalme, co-founder and CEO, CoMofi. “Funds will be invested for team expansion, product compliance, certification and working capital. We are excited with this partnership that will help us increase the hospital network, add strategic depth, and achieve the first few installations in the hospitals,” he added.

With advancements in technology, the healthcare industry has witnessed the development of image-guided and robotic-assisted surgeries. These surgeries have resulted in reduced surgical errors and have enhanced surgeons’ performance. However market research indicates that the next-gen robotic-assisted platforms must be more compact, flexible, and cost-effective to improve its adoption. The global market for image-guided and robot-assisted surgery is expected to reach $6.34 billion while growing at an annual rate of 13.91%, as per an industry report.

“Given that surgical interventions are complex and such DeepTech products can make lives easier for both doctors and patients, it gives us confidence in backing Comofi and the team behind it. We believe these interventions are the need of the hour and have huge scope globally,” said Chintan Antani, AVP – Seed Investing, CIIE.CO.

Founded at IIM Ahmedabad in 2002, as an academic centre, CIIE.CO has pivoted from being an accelerator only to include incubation, investment, research and publication.