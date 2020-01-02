Boost for Make in India: Oppo to make India its export hub, investing Rs 2,200 crore in manufacturing

Sumit Walia, VP – Product & Marketing, Oppo India.

Aiming to make the country a global export hub for smart devices, leading smartphone maker Oppo will focus on ‘Make in India’ to double its production capacity in India to 100 million units by end-2020, senior Oppo officials told FE.

While the company will continue to cater to different price segments, its focus will be on growing the premium market with products that exemplify innovation. “We will continue to strategically invest in talent, footprint, manufacturing, associations, research and development, and after sales,” said Sumit Walia, VP – Product & Marketing, Oppo India.

Oppo achieved a market share of 11.8% in Q3, 2019 as attested by IDC with its shipment growing to 5.5 million compared to 2.9 million in Q3’18. “Oppo is now the second-largest vendor in the fast-growing $300-500 (`20,000-35,000) segment, achieved due to the recently launched Reno2 series,” he said.

Oppo has an ongoing investment of Rs 2,200 crores in its Greater Noida manufacturing facility, which is making close to 50 million smartphones annually. Its capacity will be doubled by end-2020. “With the increased production and future export plans, we aim to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for smartphones,” Walia said. Oppo employs 10,000 people at its manufacturing unit at Kasna.

It has ramped up efforts at its Hyderabad R&D centre for providing localised innovative solutions. “Infact, the Hyderabad R&D centre has played a pivotal role in development of VOOC 3.0 and the recently launched ColorOS 7,” said Tasleem Arif, VP – R&D, Oppo India.

Oppo’s firsts include the first built-in beautify software, first rotating camera (N1), first 120-degree wide-angle group selfie camera on the OPPO F3 and the rising camera in OPPO F11 PRO. In 2019, it has introduced the OPPO Reno – first smartphone that has a rear Tri-lens camera with 10X hybrid zoom, world’s first periscopic telephoto lens (48 MP+13MP) and first ever shark fin rising front camera, Arif said. The OPPO Reno2 series comes with 20x digital zoom in a quad cam set up and world’s first pop-up camera with video bokeh. “We have also introduced consumer-centric features like ultra-video stabilisation and ultra-dark mode to stand out from the crowd,” Arif added.

Walia said the Oppo strategy factors in the fact that India is a price-sensitive market. “We believe mid to premium segment is going to witness an uptake as users look to move to better smartphones for a holistic experience,” he added.

