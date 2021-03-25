BoomAudio Tremor Earbuds: Ditch the cable with these buds

Boom Tremor Earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0. It offers a wide connectivity range ensuring an enhanced experience to its users.

TRUE WIRELESS STEREO (TWS) EARBUDS are hot these days and with good reason. These audio gear make great gifts for yourself and near and dear ones. Their rising popularity is due to the fact that you can listen to music – or make/receive calls – with no wires. That means you can leave your phone in your room or pocket and run, walk, cycle or dance in a tangle-free manner.

BoomAudio, a fast-growing consumer electronics brand, has been making its presence in the market with its Bluetooth earphones, neckband and TWS range; recently, it has debuted Boom Tremor earbuds that are designed to suit the needs of youngsters— good design, impressive sound and long battery life. Priced at Rs 999, these are available in two colours – White and Black. They are designed to fit perfectly in ears without causing any discomfort.

In the box, you’ll get one pair of earbuds, charging case, charging cable and two pairs of extra ear tips. Boom Tremor Earbuds comes with water and sweat resistant technology making it suitable to use during high physical activity. The product comes in a compact earbud case, which has inbuilt capacity to charge the earbuds while kept in it. A LED display on the case indicates the battery status of the earbuds. It has four markings indicating, 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100% battery.

Boom Tremor Earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0. It offers a wide connectivity range ensuring an enhanced experience to its users. Its Bluetooth control can be used by just a simple touch on the buds. With a heavy bass, sound, and 8mm driver, Boom Tremor Bluetooth 5.0 houses every benefit that a passionate music lover wants. Since the product fits perfectly inside your preauricular pit, it filters passive noise.

Boom Tremor earbuds have a charging time of 3-4 hours and provides a total playtime of 15 hours.

Estimated street price: Rs 999