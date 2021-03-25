  • MORE MARKET STATS

BoomAudio Tremor Earbuds: Ditch the cable with these buds

By: |
March 25, 2021 2:00 AM

BoomAudio Tremor earbuds have a sleek design, comfortable fit and good sound quality

Boom Tremor Earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0. It offers a wide connectivity range ensuring an enhanced experience to its users.Boom Tremor Earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0. It offers a wide connectivity range ensuring an enhanced experience to its users.

TRUE WIRELESS STEREO (TWS) EARBUDS are hot these days and with good reason. These audio gear make great gifts for yourself and near and dear ones. Their rising popularity is due to the fact that you can listen to music – or make/receive calls – with no wires. That means you can leave your phone in your room or pocket and run, walk, cycle or dance in a tangle-free manner.

BoomAudio, a fast-growing consumer electronics brand, has been making its presence in the market with its Bluetooth earphones, neckband and TWS range; recently, it has debuted Boom Tremor earbuds that are designed to suit the needs of youngsters— good design, impressive sound and long battery life. Priced at Rs 999, these are available in two colours – White and Black. They are designed to fit perfectly in ears without causing any discomfort.

Related News

In the box, you’ll get one pair of earbuds, charging case, charging cable and two pairs of extra ear tips. Boom Tremor Earbuds comes with water and sweat resistant technology making it suitable to use during high physical activity. The product comes in a compact earbud case, which has inbuilt capacity to charge the earbuds while kept in it. A LED display on the case indicates the battery status of the earbuds. It has four markings indicating, 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100% battery.

Boom Tremor Earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0. It offers a wide connectivity range ensuring an enhanced experience to its users. Its Bluetooth control can be used by just a simple touch on the buds. With a heavy bass, sound, and 8mm driver, Boom Tremor Bluetooth 5.0 houses every benefit that a passionate music lover wants. Since the product fits perfectly inside your preauricular pit, it filters passive noise.

Boom Tremor earbuds have a charging time of 3-4 hours and provides a total playtime of 15 hours.

Estimated street price: Rs 999

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. BoomAudio Tremor Earbuds Ditch the cable with these buds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1OPPO F19 PRO+ 5G: A good blend of style and substance
2AI & Data: IBM gears up for increased server tech demand
3Realme 8 Pro brings 108MP camera and 50W fast charging for Rs 17,999: Everything to know