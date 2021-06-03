BOOM BLING EARBUDS: These Buds render clear audio

For those looking for great sound on budget, this can be quite a temptation.

BoomAudio is a fast-growing consumer electronics brand that has shot to limelight in recent months with its Bluetooth earphones, neckband and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) range. At FE, we have reviewed some of its products—Tremor and Shell earbuds, among others, that have good sound quality, sleek design and are easy on the pocket too. Boom Bling TWS is their most recent introduction, a decent pair of audio gear that can make great gifts for yourself and your near and dear ones. For those looking for great sound on budget, this can be quite a temptation.

Boom Bling is currently available in Black colour at an affordable price of Rs 1,899. This lightweight wearable is carefully crafted to ensure comfort in everyday wear. These in-ear buds are designed to complement the ears in a way that it maintains listening experience over longer durations without any feeling of stress or discomfort. The portable TWS wearable maintains strong grip on the outer surface of the buds thus not falling off even during rigorous activities like exercising, travelling, gaming, playing sports, etc.

Boom Bling supports latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that ensures compatibility with all hi-tech and smart devices, such as a laptop, mobile phone, etc. It offers 17 hours of playtime (with charging case) while providing five hours of uninterrupted playtime (earbuds) on a quick two-hour charging. It comes with latest type C charging port that ensures ultra-fast charging. It also comes with an IPX5 water resistant rating making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Switched on and connected to a device, Boom Bling earbuds will automatically pair every time in future with the device as soon as the case is open. Built with immersive Bass and CVC Noise reduction capability, the earbuds produce HD sound quality. It also ensures real-time transmission between the device and earbuds to avoid any kind of lag or disruption in user experience.

The earbuds are equipped with touch controls that enable music control functions like Play/ Pause/ Rewind with just a fingertip. Users can also enable voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant with just a touch on the paired buds.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,899