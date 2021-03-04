Boom Audio Shell Earbuds: Enjoy your music everywhere

Boom Audio Shell earbuds are available in multiple colours—Black, White, Pink, as well as Olive Green (our trial unit).

Let’s face it, finding a good pair of comfortable and high-quality earbuds is quite a hassle. While there are a few that sound good, these come with a steep price tag. Besides, the market is flooded with numerous offerings that tend to confuse the consumer no end. Boom Audio Shell true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are something special—they are quite comfortable, sound decent and seem to never, ever fall out. At Rs 1,499, these are easy to buy too, have a long battery life and good sound quality. I reckon these can be your ideal companion for the office, home or gym.

Boom Audio Shell earbuds are available in multiple colours—Black, White, Pink, as well as Olive Green (our trial unit). They are wireless and made with innovative technology making them water-resistant and a perfect companion while in the gym or during any high-energy activity. They have a smooth and efficient touch control and come with deep bass to enhance the quality of the output. Functions like play/pause, change track, forward/rewind, change volume, answer/reject calls, and instruct voice assistants can be performed with just one touch on the earbud.

Moving further, it’s not just the affordable price that makes these earbuds stand out; Boom Audio Shell also has a Type C charger for fast charging. One can enjoy music and can take their calls easily without any hassle. Boom Audio Shell are IPX5 rated; these earbuds supply protection against sweat and are perfect for vigorous workout sessions. They adapt to the size of the earlobes.

In terms of actual usage, the Boom Audio Shell are a perfect balance of deep bass for enhanced audio output. As mentioned earlier, you can control volume, answer calls, and access voice assistant with one tap. The earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Boom Audio Shell earbuds work for up to four hours after being full charged. The case provides extra 12 hours of battery. Where I found these earbuds to perform at their best is when you use them outside when jogging or cycling. They have good audio quality even in crowded places, immaculate fit and with a long battery life, are great for your average running session, or even your daily commute.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,499