Bonanza for Vodafone customers: 547.5GB data, unlimited calls, and more for Rs 1,999

Vodafone has released the Rs 1,999 prepaid pack for its customers (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone is focusing on the annual plans that prepaid customers are seemingly buying more than the monthly ones. The company has now introduced the Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge pack that offers daily data, voice, and SMS benefits for the validity of 365 days. This comes soon after Vodafone revised its Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge pack to Rs 1,699 to match up with the similar offerings from the rival companies Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance Jio.

The Vodafone Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge pack will benefit the customers with 1.5GB of data per day for 365 days, amounting to the total of 547.5GB. The prepaid recharge pack also comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls to all networks across the country. The Rs 1,999 recharge pack is similar to the Rs 1,699 pack except for the data benefits, which is 500MB more in the former.

For the availability, the Vodafone Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge pack is valid only in Kerala circle, as per a report by Telecom Talk. It is currently not known if this recharge pack will be introduced in other telecom circles as well. Moreover, the FUP on unlimited calls is not clear as well as it is with some other unlimited prepaid packs by Vodafone.

The Vodafone Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge pack competes with the likes of BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid pack and Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 recharge pack that offer 2GB and 1.5GB data per day, respectively, on top of unlimited calls and daily SMSes for the validity of 365 days. The Airtel Rs 1,699 annual prepaid recharge pack, on the other hand, gives the benefit of 1GB data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for the validity of 365 days.