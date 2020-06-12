Bonanza for JioFiber users! 1-year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost; here’s how to avail

Both new or existing JioFiber users who recharge with Gold or above plan will be eligible for the offer, according to the information on its website Jio.com.
Jio is offering one-year Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 at no extra charge to JioFiber users, on Gold or above plans. Both new or existing JioFiber users who recharge with Gold or above plan will be eligible for the offer, according to the information on its website Jio.com.
The membership benefits include Amazon Prime video (Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi and Bengali), free and fast delivery of products, early access to top deals, Prime ad-free music, prime gaming, among others. Jio is offering one-year Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 at no extra cost to JioFiber users, it said.
Gold monthly plan provides data speeds of upto 250 Mbps, internet (upto 1,250 GB data monthly), unlimited voice calling, video calling and conferencing and access to Jio applications, at a monthly charge of Rs 1,299 (excluding taxes).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.