“Bold and Boundless” OnePlus Celebrates Eight Years With a New Campaign, Offers and Deals!

In best OnePlus tradition, the eight year celebration also comes with a number of offers across its product portfolio for its community of users.

The brand that has made Never Settling a way of life has turned eight. Yes, it was eight years ago that OnePlus came into existence, an unknown brand with goals of killing flagships. Today, it has moved from being a flagship killer to a flagship maker. OnePlus is not just one of the best known brands in the phone world but has also spread its wings across other segments, including audio, televisions and smartwatches and fitness bands. The brand now is at the hub of its own ecosystem, with an ever-expanding array of devices and services.

A key reason for its success has been its dedicated community of followers, which have invested in it, not just financially but also emotionally, building a bond which is rare in the tech world. Which is why OnePlus is celebrating eight years by paying tribute to its community with the “Bold and Boundless” campaign, which showcases the Never Settle spirit of the brand through a creative and inspiring film, the teaser of which can be seen here .

There are some amazing offers on the OnePlus 9 series, comprising the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R. There is an instant bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, up to Rs 8,000 on the OnePlus 9, and up to Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 9R, via Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores. This offer is available until 31 January, 2022. Along with these offers, is an up to 9 months No Cost EMI on ICICI and Kotak Bank Cards transactions on Amazon.in as well. Users of ICICI Credit and Debit cards will get an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, Rs 8,000 on the OnePlus 9, and Rs 3000 on the OnePlus 9R when purchasing from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores, until 31 December.

There is a special anniversary offer for those who want to exchange their older OnePlus phones as well. These folks can get discounts of Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 9, and Rs 4,000 on the the OnePlus 9R at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores. Those purchasing the OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro can also get the option to purchase OnePlus Gaming Triggers at a discount of Rs 600 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, or get a OnePlus Band at a discount of Rs 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus partner stores. Customers also have a chance of getting a 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of INR 40,000, including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R devices.

There are also a number of offers on the OnePlus Nord series, which is redefining mid-segment smartphones and proving that great performance is not the preserve of expensive phones.

There is an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 for those who purchase the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition and Rs 1,500 on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G via Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores. This offer is available till 31 January 2022. For ICICI Credit and Debit card users, there is an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition and Rs 1,500 on OnePlus Nord CE 5G if purchased on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores. And this offer is until 31 December, 2021. Those purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition and OnePlus Nord CE can also avail a discount of Rs 3,000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores, by exchanging any older OnePlus smartphone. Customers also can get 10 per cent cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on transactions made via American Express Cards with a minimum value of INR 40,000 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, till 31 December, 2021. Finally, there is also an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus partner stores.

It is deal time for those looking to get a OnePlus television as well. OnePlus televisions have earned a reputation for delivering high class hardware, an easy interface, fantastic picture quality, powerful audio, all in a sleekly designed package across different price segments. If you are looking to get one, this is perhaps the best time to do so. The is a direct price discount of Rs 7000 and Rs 8000 on the OnePlus TV 55 U1S and the OnePlus TV 50 U1S, making them available at Rs 45,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively when purchased from OnePlus.in, OnePlus store App, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Reliance digital stores, Croma stores and other select partner stores. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro is also available at a discount of Rs 5,000 on these outlets.

There are discounts on the OnePlus TV Y series too, with a direct discount of Rs 2,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 3,500 on the 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch variants respectively, on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores, Flipkart.com, Reliance digital stores, Croma stores and other selected partner stores. The 32-inch and 43-inch variants of the OnePlus TV Y series also get a direct discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500 respectively on their original price tags of Rs 18,999 (32-inch) and Rs 29,999 (43-inch) on Amazon.in. An instant discount of Rs 2000 is also available for those purchasing the 32-inch and 43-inch variants of the OnePlus TV Y Series 32-inch via Kotak Bank and ICICI Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores. There is also a discount of INR 2000 on OnePlus TV 40Y1 via Kotak Bank and ICICI Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in and Flipkart.com. The ICICI bank offers are available till 31 December 2021, while the Kotak Bank offers can be availed till 31 January.

Customers using Kotak Bank and ICICI Debit and Credit Cards will also get an instant discount up to Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus TV 65 U1S and up to Rs 3,000 each on the OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 50 U1S on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and OnePlus partner stores. These are available till 31 December 2021 for ICICi Bank and 31 January 2022 for ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank customers, respectively. In addition to these, there is also the option of an up to 9 months of No Cost EMI on the OnePlus TV Y Series and U1S Series on Amazon.in. Finally, customers can win a 10 per cent cashback of up to INR 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of INR 40,000 and a 5 per cent cashback for order values below INR 40,000 -offers that are available until 31 December 2021.

There are a number of exciting offers on OnePlus audio and wearable products, which include TWS, fitness bands and smartwatches across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. Those looking to purchase the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience stores. The OnePlus Band Steven Harrington special edition is available with an instant discount of Rs 300 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores as well as partner stores.

A discount of Rs 1000 is also available on the OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus Watch if purchased through an ICICI bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. The offers via ICICI bank are available till 31 December 2021, while those through Kotak Bank are available for a month longer, till 31 January, 2022. There is also an instant discount of Rs 991 for OnePlus customers on OnePlus Buds on Flipkart.com. Those going for the OnePlus Power Bank can get a discount of Rs 200 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. There is an instant discount of Rs 200 on OnePlus’ Type C headphones on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. Discounts ranging from 20 per cent to 70 per cent are also available on OnePlus accessories such as mobile cases, covers, and adapters, exclusively on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

You can also get a one-year Red Cable Care membership for Rs 999 after a discount of Rs 500, as part of a special anniversary offer. Finally, all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards for order values below Rs 40,000, stand to receive a 5 per cent discount, an offer available till 31 December 2021.

Now, that’s how you celebrate an anniversary. There was never a better time to get a OnePlus device.