Boat Vertex: Stay fit in style

The watch comes with seven different sports modes, and all-day activity tracker to help keep track of your fitness goals easily

The lifestyle consumer tech brand boAt has debuted Vertex, a smartwatch that is not only a smart time machine but a true fitness companion that helps you reach your fitness goals. Priced at a modest Rs 2,499, it sports one of the largest displays in the segment—a 1.69-inch capacitive square dial with a highly responsive touch interface. Crisp image quality, vibrant colours and sharp text, the display makes everything look larger than life.

The Vertex is available in four attractive colours—Deep Blue, Active Black, Raging Red and Cool Grey. You can take your pick from these four skin-friendly silicone watch straps on that classic slim metallic design. And along with 100+ Watch Faces, you can keep changing them to match with your outfits. The Vertex is also sweat, splash and dust resistant with an IP67-certified enclosure so you can wear it even during those sweaty workouts or long outdoor runs or if you are out on a rainy day.

The watch is equipped with some of the most accurate health sensors. For instance, it keeps track of your heart rate and SpO2 levels all day, day after day, in real-time. These sensors ensure that you are alerted about your heart’s health and blood oxygen levels so you can act immediately. The boAt Vertex also helps monitor sleep patterns with a built-in sleep tracker. The sleep monitor tracks stages of your sleep (light, deep and awake) to give you detailed summaries of your sleep health. Guided breathing guides you to mindfulness with breath awareness and helps lower your heart rate and decrease your stress levels.

Using the Vertex and the companion boAt Crest app, you can design your workout plans and also get customised fitness plans based on your current BMI and activity levels. Be it a 5km goal or a marathon, the Vertex will help you achieve your fitness goals, train and transition to a healthier lifestyle. There are eight Active Sports Modes to choose from—walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball and football that additionally helps you keep track your daily calories burnt, steps taken and distances covered. The Vertex has a long battery life that can help you with your health and fitness challenges and routine sleep cycles for up to 10 days on a single charge.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499