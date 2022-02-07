boAt Rockerz 333 Pro: Stands out for great sound and good looks

The Rockerz 333 Pro wireless neckband is a nice blend of stylish design, quality sound and long battery life

Back in the 80s and 90s, big full-sized headphones used to be immensely popular in order to listen to radio and music. The trend then moved to tiny lightweight earphones that later became wireless and nowadays, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and wireless neckbands (these can be worn around the back of the neck with plug-in earphones attached to them) are in vogue. Wireless neckbands are ideal for wearing in long-term conditions, especially for those commuting on bikes, cycling or jogging. Their success stems from the fact that they are a nice blend of convenience, style, battery-life, noise cancellation and, of course, wireless connectivity.

Take, for instance, the Rockerz 330 Pro and Rockerz 333 Pro wireless neckband earphones from the homegrown audio wearable brand boAt; sporting a monstrous 60-hour battery backup and well-balanced sound that boAt products are renowned for, these neckband earphones have their own identity and perform at their peak when it comes to audio performance, battery and connectivity. A 10-minute charge gives a battery backup of upto 20 hours which can be attributed to the brand’s very own ASAP Charge. Our review unit was the Rockerz 333 Pro (Rs 1,499) that comes with braided cables for rugged use.

As mentioned earlier, the Rockerz 333 Pro is crafted for those who don’t stop for charging woes. Equipped with a battery life of 60 hours and powered by boAt’s ASAP charge to give you 20 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging, this audio gear is perfect for long, uninterrupted use. It comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.2, you get high-end features such as dual pairing, quicker pairing, superior connectivity range and higher power efficiency for better battery life. A single tap enables you to access your phone’s virtual voice assistant.

The Rockerz 333 Pro is ergonomically designed for prolonged wearing comfort. IPX5 water and dust resistance assure a care-free experience. It features 10m drivers for immersive audio, magnetic earbuds that are easy to carry and store, there is an operating range of 10 metres, dual pairing and Bluetooth version V5.2. In real-time usage, the neckband easily connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth,so you can receive calls and listen to music on the go. It has user-friendly in-line controls.

In actual usage, the Rockerz 333 Pro is amazing, not just because of its stylish design and good looks. This wireless neckband is good sounding, has plenty of comfort, long battery life and a wide array of features to make its use simple and highly reliable.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,499