Boat Rockerz 330 neckband headphone: Ideal for running, home workouts

As opposed to larger over or on-ear headphones, neckband headphones don’t apply any pressure to your head itself, which makes them very easy and comfortable to wear for more extended periods. Especially during the hot summer months, when the conventional headphones become somewhat uncomfortable, neckbands allow your ears to stay cool throughout their use. Their only drawback: battery life is woefully short. Trust me, you won’t find any such issues with the boAt Rockerz 330 neckband headphones. Priced at Rs 1,299, this boAt creation is a beast featuring 10mm audio drivers tuned for enhanced bass and a whopping 30 hours of dynamic playback.

The boAt Rockerz 330 is ergonomically designed; the earbuds are carefully crafted for a snug fit with silicone fins that help with enhanced grip and provide a drop-free experience. Each bud features magnets to hold them together when unused, preventing wire tangle. A metal alloy housing for the buds and control board assures a premium finish with added durability, while the silicone neckband makes these very comfortable for heavy usage. It sports an IPX5 certification to ensure zero damage from water, sweat and dust.

As mentioned earlier, the in-built rechargeable lithium-ion battery can serve you with a ceaseless audio bliss for upto 30 hours. If you manage to drain the battery life completely, a simple 10-minute charge will set you off for 10 hours of playback time courtesy, the boAt’s very own ASAP fast charging technology.

In real-time usage, the vocals are vibrant and the bass is tuned for a thumping listening experience. The Rockerz 330 additionally offers dual pairing for the tech-savvy generation. You can pair and switch between two devices simultaneously. A single-press voice assistant is at your service when you need it. Google Assistant or Siri are a button press away.

Overall, a solid option for fitness enthusiasts looking for good neckband headphones.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,299