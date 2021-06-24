  • MORE MARKET STATS

Boat Rockerz 330 neckband headphone: Ideal for running, home workouts

By: |
June 24, 2021 1:00 AM

These neckband headphones are decently well-built and comfortable, and have impressive battery life

Priced at Rs 1,299, this boAt creation is a beast featuring 10mm audio drivers tuned for enhanced bass and a whopping 30 hours of dynamic playback.

As opposed to larger over or on-ear headphones, neckband headphones don’t apply any pressure to your head itself, which makes them very easy and comfortable to wear for more extended periods. Especially during the hot summer months, when the conventional headphones become somewhat uncomfortable, neckbands allow your ears to stay cool throughout their use. Their only drawback: battery life is woefully short. Trust me, you won’t find any such issues with the boAt Rockerz 330 neckband headphones. Priced at Rs 1,299, this boAt creation is a beast featuring 10mm audio drivers tuned for enhanced bass and a whopping 30 hours of dynamic playback.

The boAt Rockerz 330 is ergonomically designed; the earbuds are carefully crafted for a snug fit with silicone fins that help with enhanced grip and provide a drop-free experience. Each bud features magnets to hold them together when unused, preventing wire tangle. A metal alloy housing for the buds and control board assures a premium finish with added durability, while the silicone neckband makes these very comfortable for heavy usage. It sports an IPX5 certification to ensure zero damage from water, sweat and dust.

Related News

As mentioned earlier, the in-built rechargeable lithium-ion battery can serve you with a ceaseless audio bliss for upto 30 hours. If you manage to drain the battery life completely, a simple 10-minute charge will set you off for 10 hours of playback time courtesy, the boAt’s very own ASAP fast charging technology.

In real-time usage, the vocals are vibrant and the bass is tuned for a thumping listening experience. The Rockerz 330 additionally offers dual pairing for the tech-savvy generation. You can pair and switch between two devices simultaneously. A single-press voice assistant is at your service when you need it. Google Assistant or Siri are a button press away.

Overall, a solid option for fitness enthusiasts looking for good neckband headphones.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,299

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Boat Rockerz 330 neckband headphone Ideal for running home workouts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Twitter starts testing content monetisation features for users with Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows
2Zoom makes sharing pronouns easier with new update: Here’s how you can do it
3Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review: Software, not hardware is what makes this phone ‘special’