Boat Iris budget smartwatch with AMOLED display, SpO2 tracking launched in India: Specs, price

Boat launched the Boat Iris budget smartwatch in India today. It comes with an AMOLED display, leather and silicone strap options, and several health tracking features including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring.

“Smartwatches have become the fastest growing wearable category this past quarter as per the latest IDC data and we are happy to be announcing the brand’s very first AMOLED smartwatch,” Boat co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta said in a statement.

The Iris comes with a circular dial and silicone or leather straps. Boat will offer the bands in Active Black, Flaming Red and Navy-Blue options in silicone, in addition to one with a leather finish.

Boat Iris features

The Iris has a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display and is customisable with different watch faces. It can give you notification alerts in addition to tracking heart rate and SpO2. You can also use the smartwatch to record your daily calories burnt, the number of steps and the distance you covered.

It comes with eight built-in sports modes including walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, and swimming. The smartwatch is IP68 rated and comes with a 7-day battery life.

Boat Iris price in India

Boat has launched the Iris in India at a price of Rs 4,499. It will be available starting December 23, 12pm from the Boat’s website.