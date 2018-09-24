Boat Bluetooth speaker and headphones: Lightweight, portable devices with good output

BOAT BLUETOOTH SPEAKER & HEADPHONES: Now gear up for more music

For great music on the ear or in the room, Bluetooth speakers and headsets are a must-have for consumers these days. Available in diverse shapes and sizes, these products are highly popular, second only to mobile phones. Recently, a fast-growing Indian audio brand called boAt, which has offices in Mumbai and Delhi and had recently raised `6 crore funding from Fireside Ventures, has debuted a slew of audio products at aggressive price points. We take a look at these offerings.

Stone Bluetooth Speaker 200 (Rs 2,990)

Lightweight and extremely portable, the Stone 200 has been created to compliment one’s outdoor lifestyle. Available in black and blue colour, it has a well-structured rock solid design and the product can endure rain, shower, low pressure water stream from any angle, by the pool or on a boat. However, make sure your speaker dries out completely before using it again, if water gets in the speaker. It complies with the stringent IPX5 certification.

The Stone 200 speaker can be wirelessly connected to Bluetooth devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers to playback any music collection stored on them. You can answer calls from the speaker by a short press of Play/Pause button, short press to end the call and back to play status and Long press Play/Pause button to reject incoming calls. Thanks to its powerful battery, the system delivers powerful sound, separated from any mains supply, for up to 8-10 hours. Trust me, it is a good companion in the park, whilst camping or on the beach.

The Stone’s dynamic 50mm driver packs a punch of true bass, delivering a rhythmic response to even the most demanding tracks. With a wide frequency range of 180Hz-20KHz, you’ll be hooked on to your favourite songs for a long time. So turn up the volume, plug in and tune out in style.

Rockerz Sports 275 (Rs 3,990)

boAt Rockerz 275 is a lightweight, secure and sweat resistant wireless sports ear-bud. Available in coral blue, active black and pink colour, it combines design, shape and perfect grip to make sure the earbuds don’t fall out no matter what the activity is. With its IPX5 rating, the intelligent ergonomic design keeps the moisture out and your music intact.

The Rockerz 275 is ergonomically designed to allow in a certain amount of ambient noise so the user is aware of the surroundings during active use. It reduces the ambient noise but does not cancel it out to keep you aware of what is going on around you while you stay fit. Also, you can get instant call alerts with the in-built vibration alert feature.

The 10-hour-long rechargeable battery keeps you going and delivers your favourite soundtrack on the go. Also, you can get call alerts with the vibration alert feature! Users can use the on-board mic/remote to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume or turn things up.

BassHeads 225 (Rs 999)

The BassHeads 225 is designed to give an immersive experience. It has decent sonic clarity with “Super extra bass”. As the headphones feature 10mm drivers, they give clear sound with that thumping bass. The microphone enables trouble-free receiving of calls or undeterred sessions of music with noise-cancelling technology.

The BassHeads 225 provides a smooth grip for an extra secure and comfortable fit for your ears. Featuring passive noise cancellation, it enable users to enjoy listening to music in a noisy environment. This feature also enables users to receive calls on-the-go. It is available in black, blue and red colour.