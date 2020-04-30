Blurams Dome Pro Camera: Make your homestay carefree

For an ordinary user this means the Dome Pro will help create a database of friends and family members who regularly visit one’s house.

The current pandemic situation has brought about drastic lifestyle transformations. People are working from home and with ample time at hand, some of the tech-savvy lot are experimenting with various products and technologies on how to make their days at home smart. Given that there are plenty of distractions at home, a smart security camera from blurams promises to make everyone live a carefree life (work-focused too). The device is known as blurams Dome Pro that comes with facial recognition feature. It’s available on Amazon.in for an affordable Rs 4,500; here’s a look at its key features and performance.

There are plenty of security cameras available in the market, so what is special about this blurams product? Well, the company claims it’s the first smart security camera (in India) with facial recognition feature. For an ordinary user this means the Dome Pro will help create a database of friends and family members who regularly visit one’s house.

Appearance-wise, the Dome Pro is a well-designed and pleasing piece of equipment that will surely go well with the décor of your house. You can set it up as a tabletop camera or mount on a wall or ceiling. At my end, I set it up in my daughter’s room with a view to check at regular intervals whether she’s busy with her online school sessions and also to keep a tab on the family Labrador. You can deploy the Dome Pro for home security, pet care, elderly care, and even as a baby monitor. Outside of your home, it can find judicious use for your workplace security. Sum total, put the Dome Pro anywhere you want to monitor from your mobile device.

Setting up the device is simple and straight forward. To begin with, download the blurams app and sign up for a free blurams account. Then, click the ‘+’ icon on the Home page and choose the blurams Dome Pro. Once you are past this, click the bottom button and enter the correct Wi-Fi information. Scan the QR code on the app and after hearing the beep sound, click the button and waiting about 20 seconds for the set-up to finish. Voice prompts confirm the success of each step.

The Dome Pro security camera comes equipped with a built-in Bluetooth chip which enables family members to view four cameras on one screen via their Android/ iOS phones and Web app for privacy. Other features include distortion correction, 3D noise reduction, 2-way audio, built-in microphone and speaker, upto 128GB microSD cards, 24 hours free cloud storage services for the lifetime.

The Dome Pro camera has an 8-meter range with 8pcs IR-LEDs for night vision, which turns on automatically in low light so one can see clearly even in the dark. The security camera works with Alexa and Google Assistant and offers two-way audio, “listen and talk back” through the camera from a smartphone.

Here are some of the things that I liked about the Dome Pro camera. First is the two-way audio. Unique with the function of noise reduction, the built-in microphone and speaker enables you to know real-time situation at home and have flexible conversation with your family or intruders in the distance. Second is its optional cruise mode. Basically under motion-tracking function, this camera detects and tracks motions of moving objects. Its auto-cruise mode offers a 360-degree coverage to scan the entire room and upto 10 custom locations to cruise. Third, the camera can facilitate all-day monitoring with automatic IR-CUT. The Dome Pro provides clear night vision up to 22 feet away. Like I said earlier, it is ideal for home, office, baby, pet or elder remote monitoring.

My takeaways: The Dome Pro is a perfect blend of design, performance and great experience. It gives advanced security features at an affordable price. Features like facial recognition or motion/sound/ human detection makes it easy to keep an eye on your kids or elders from anywhere and through siren alarm, one can deter human intruder. Overall a great camera and hence finds a strong recommendation.

Specifications:

Camera dimension: 166 x 88 x 88mm

Image sensor: 1/2.80-inch 2MP CMOS Sensor

Image/video resolution: 1080 (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Viewing angle: 122 wide angle

Video compress: H264+

Audio: 2-way audio, Built-in microphone & speaker

Local storage: Upto 128 GB Micro SD

Estimated street price: Rs 4,500