Blueparrott B555-XT review: Use your voice to control calls

The BlueParrott B550-XT headset has been created for all-day comfort and 24-hours of talk time (400 hours standby).

Are headphones and headsets the same? No, they are not and I found this out when I tried my hands on the Blueparrott B550-XT headset. Headphones, also known as ear speakers and earphones, are a small pair of loudspeakers, seen almost everywhere nowadays that have to be placed close to the user’s ears, in order to be used. On the other hand, headsets always have a microphone that is attached to it, which allows a user to speak. A typical contact centre will have plenty of such devices.

Not every workplace requiring a headset is an open office. The BlueParrott B550-XT headset has been specially designed for people operating in challenging high-noise workplaces, such as on-site specialists in loud factories, event managers in busy exhibition spaces, data centres, inventory pickers in noisy warehouses, or those working on noisy construction sites.

The BlueParrott product portfolio comprises B550-XT, B450-XT, C300-XT, C400-XT and S450-XT headsets that are engineered to deliver smooth communication in high-noise environment by blocking background noise. The company (part of GN Audio which also owns Jabra) is a well-known player in wireless headset technology; recently it announced its entry in India with the launch of its Enterprise Business segment.

Each headset comes with the built-in Parrott Button that can be programmed with the BlueParrott app allowing users to add features as per their needs. The B550-XT is said to be the world’s first 100% voice-controlled over-the-head headset that blocks out 96% of background noise. The headset offers a truly hands-free Bluetooth user experience, providing easy access to Google Assistant and Siri without touching a single button.

The headset B550-XT was created for all-day comfort and 24-hours of talk time (400 hours standby). It comes with IP54-rating to ensure water and dust resistance. The voice activated headset lets users control calls, speed dial, mute, access voice assistants, and control apps, music and GPS directions. It can connect with two devices simultaneously and switch between two connected devices, ensuring productivity and uninterrupted communications.

Estimated street price: Rs 21,579