Bluei Rocker-R5 Bluetooth speaker: High quality sound and punchy bass makes it perfect for house parties

Rocker speaker is available in Black colour, it carries a retail price tag of Rs 1,299.

Nowadays, wireless portable speakers come in all shapes and sizes, from clip-ons to a massive boom box. It’s fun and easy to play your choice of music on Rocker-R5, a new Bluetooth speaker from the homegrown mobile accessories brand, Bluei. Rocker-R5 is an innovative 3-in-1 multi-utility gadget that makes your phone a TV in seconds, amplifies the sound with its in-built wireless speaker, all while serving as an ultra-portable mobile stand. All that you need to do is just slide your phone in the slot and switch to the ideal way of immersing in hands-free phone entertainment. The wireless speaker is equipped with enhanced digital surround sound and is designed to support deep and punchy bass which is perfect for house parties.

If you are a music lover, then I am sure you will like this new speaker from Bluei, simply for its impressive and high-quality sound. This wireless wonder puts out some of the most pleasant, balanced sound for its size. This gadget comes with an in-built FM, so you can play your favourite radio channels and listen to a variety of songs even while you are engaged in other activities like cooking, or doing household chores.

The speaker has 5W digital surround sound and offers a continuous power backup of upto 6 hours, TF Card, and USB for pen drives, connectivity through AUX and Bluetooth 5.0 as well. Rocker is a pretty good wireless speaker with a frequency range of 15 meters so, keep your music pumping wherever you go. It also features a control panel that you can use to increase or decrease the volume of the song, play the next song, and even pause the one you are listening to.

KEY FEATURES

20 feet wireless range

AUX Line-in

Micro SD Playback

Built-in battery

5 hour battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 1,299