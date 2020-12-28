  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bluei Massive 4 headphones: Perfect for students and working people

December 28, 2020 2:30 AM

Massive 4 is an extra bass headphone that gives clear and balanced acoustic sound

The Massive 4 is a compact, lightweight, rough-n-tough, stylish wireless phone with a long battery life.

Nowadays, headphones (wired or wireless, in-ear or on-the-ear) have emerged as the ideal device for consumers to gift to their near and dear ones, for the simple reason that many among us continue to work or take online education from within the confines of our homes. Especially the wireless variants that are easy to carry and provide a hassle-free experience for life-on-the-go.

Mobile accessories brand Bluei has brought out a good-sounding wireless headphone, Massive 4, that is designed for working professionals and students. It comes for an affordable Rs 1,750 and I reckon it will especially come in handy for students (who are doing a lot more video calls and online distance learning these days) to pay the much-needed attention at the time of interaction with their teachers.

The Massive 4 is a compact, lightweight, rough-n-tough, stylish wireless phone with a long battery life. It comes in a foldable/collapsible design, armed with extra soft cushions and is beautifully designed in metallic colour earrings with an adjustable band. The headphone is compatible with all cellphones, music players, portable gaming devices, and computers. Being an extra bass headphone, it gives clear and balanced acoustic sound. There’s a built-in mic with call answer/call end/ mute button that allows seamless switch between call and music.

Massive 4 has 40-mm drivers and adjustable earcups to ensure you enjoy a comfortable listening experience that is immersive. In terms of running, the headset is powered with a battery life of upto 15 hours. Music playtime is anywhere around 14-15 hours, talk time is 13 hours, while it takes just one hour to charge fully. Equipped with Bluetooth version 5.0, it offers a transmission distance of 10-15m.

As mentioned earlier, the Massive 4 is especially suited for use during online classes or important work calls since the mics can isolate your voice from background noises, thanks to a built-in mic and mute button that allow you to seamlessly switch between call and music.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,750

