Bluei Echo 6 and Echo 9 wireless neckbands: Big on sound, kind on your pocket

Listening to music or trying to stay connected, wireless variety is the top choice these days. Homegrown mobile accessories brand Bluei has updated its wireless magnetic neckband series with two new products – Echo 6 and Echo 9. The wireless neckbands are equipped with enhanced audio quality and are designed to support big deep bass which is perfect for an online class, office, gym, home, and outdoors activities. While Echo 6 is for young audiophiles who cannot compromise on sound quality, Echo 9 is easy on the pocket at the best price.

The headphones combine convenience with impressive battery life. So people can enjoy music and make phone calls easily, even when walking, running, or doing a workout. The most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 provides a stable connection range upto 15 meters in both the devices and a powerful rechargeable battery which gives 30 hours play time for Echo 6 and 10 hours play time for Echo 9. Both the devices take less than 1.5 hours to charge the battery.

Bluei Bluetooth headset comes with a light yet sturdy, neckband that drapes across the neck. With a comfortable and snug fit, it comes with a smart lock that prevents it from falling off, even when you workout. The neckband has flexi designed and folds easily. It combines features of a neckband for noise cancelation, a music transfer, and hands-free function via Bluetooth 5.0. Bluei offers a voice-activated dialing feature in the Echo headset for their buyers.

Echo 6 is available in three colours – Red, Blue and Black. Echo 9 is available in Grey and Black.

Estimated street price: Rs 950 (Echo 6), Rs 725 (Echo 9)