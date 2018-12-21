Blogger’s Park: The future of mobile marketing

By Moneka Khurana

Mobile penetration is expected to surpass the five billion mark globally by 2019; the number of smartphone users in India alone is projected to reach 813.2 million. Given that Indian consumers are found to be spending 37% more time connected to the internet via their smartphones than watching TV, there now exist more opportunities for brands to intercept consumers on their personal devices during micro moments and through new technologies.

Playing the game

India’s gaming industry is worth over $890 million, ranking it amongst the top five gaming countries globally. Driven in part by a rapid mobile penetration rate and proliferation of cheaper data plans, the number of mobile gamers in India is expected to rise exponentially, from over 250 million today to 368 million in 2022.

With approximately 30% of Indian gamers engaging in mobile gaming as part of their daily routine, it is no surprise that three in four Indian gamers play mobile games at least twice a day, averaging over 60 minutes in total. Couple this with the fact that 55% of gamers perceive ads on gaming platforms as more personalised than on traditional media vehicles, and you will realise mobile gaming has created long, extended periods of micro moments that marketers should capitalise on. Marketers looking to succeed must prioritise these micro moments and maximise the potential in capturing consumers that are already predisposed to reacting to marketing messages, in the moments when they are most engaged.

App frauds and blockchain

India is becoming the world’s fastest growing market for mobile applications. At 1.7-times higher than the global average, mobile app installation frauds in India are siphoning off brands’ marketing dollars. To mitigate this issue, marketers should focus on sign-ups and long-term engagement with their apps as a measure of success in conversions. Furthermore, processes, possibly complemented by tools, like the TUNE Fraud Prevention Solution, should be in place to detect and fight against fraudulent activities.

Despite the rampant rise in app and ad-related frauds in India, mobile marketing is a ubiquitous way to reach consumers and also too big of an opportunity to forgo in a market driven by mobile apps. Marketers must learn to strike a balance between leveraging mobile apps and combating fraudulent activities, in order to maximise the potentials of mobile marketing.

Meanwhile, blockchain technology — essentially a system that allows two parties to make a secure transaction on a decentralised network — is set to make major inroads into mobile marketing. Marketers can determine if marketing dollars are appropriately channelled towards the target audience, while consumers can have greater peace of mind through increased visibility over authenticity and credibility of e-commerce purchases, as also the movement of the product through the supply chain.

While it is too early to discredit traditional mobile marketing methods in India, deviations will amplify the selection of marketing mediums that brands could explore to bring about promising returns on marketing investments, and to resolve fundamental issues that plague the industry. The industry must work collectively towards developing a unified marketing measurement system.

The author is country head, MMA India