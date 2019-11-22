Blocking contacts on WhatsApp to become easier; here’s how

WhatsApp is working to ease the blocking activity for contacts

WhatsApp is infamous for the non-availability of an alert system that notifies you when you block someone. While it is considered as an escape from a pesky contact without owing an explanation, WhatsApp has been frequently criticised for the same. But it may change soon. The Facebook-owned chat app has been testing a new feature that informs when you block someone. A bubble will appear in the chat after you have blocked someone, in addition to removing the profile photo for you.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp was spotted developing the feature that directly communicates to you about the blocking activity on Android as a part of the beta version 2.19.332. The feature is now arriving on iOS TestFlight version 2.19.120.21. However, the feature is not available to neither beta nor stable users as of now. WhatsApp is expected to roll out the feature under the Android and iOS beta programmes before the wider release.

WhatsApp will throw a bubble inside the chat when you block someone. The message reads – “You blocked this contact. Tap to unblock” – and is only visible to you who has blocked a contact. The other party does not get notified of this activity. For the blocked person, the only ways to figure out about the activity is the old-school guesswork, involving checking the profile photo, last seen, and delivery of messages. Similarly, if someone blocks you, you will not be alerted of the activity on your end.

The chat app has been working on several features that are yet to roll out for beta users, much less the ones using the stable versions. One of these features is the dark mode that has been under development for quite some time now. Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo suggest WhatsApp is fine-tuning the dark mode before it begins reaching users. While its Android app is likely to feature just one dark mode, WhatsApp for iOS is said to have at least three variations to the dark mode, which will be automatically applied depending on the system’s accessibility settings.