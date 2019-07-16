Blocked on WhatsApp? Here’s how you can get back without losing data

WhatsApp made it a point to explain why it does not support these third-party substitutes and how they violate the app’s Terms of Service. (Reuters)

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps with over a billion users across the globe. Trying to ride on this humongous user base, a number of counterfeit apps have cropped up in recent times. Some users prefer these knock-offs as they offer more functions and features than the original WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp does not support these third-party apps as they pose a security risk and wants to prevent users from using them.

Third-party WhatsApp substitutes like GBWhatsApp and WhatsApp+ are two of the most popular ones available and are preferred for their customizations and added functionality.

WhatsApp made it a point to explain why it does not support these third-party substitutes and how they violate the app’s Terms of Service. The most important being that there is no way of validating their security licenses and are, therefore, pose major security issues.

In an era where we are still trying to ensure maximum privacy, having your texts private and secure is paramount. However, with a third-party server handling your data, it cannot be guaranteed how that data is being handled or if it has even been encrypted. Besides, it gets tough to fix accountability in case of any untoward incident.

So, it is quite understandable, WhatsApp itself wants to discourage users from downloading unauthorized WhatsApp substitute apps and has even banned some users who were using an unauthorized version of the app.

If you have been banned by WhatsApp for this reason, here’s how you can move to the original WhatsApp without losing any of your data content or important chats:

– Go to chat settings

– Select “Backup chats”. This step will make a local copy of the chats

– Open the File manager app and find the GBWhatsApp folder and rename the file to “WhatsApp”

– Now, uninstall the third-party WhatsApp

– Download the official WhatsApp From the Play store

– While you install, a prompt will appear asking, “Backup found. Do you want to restore?”

– Click on “Yes” and then allow the chats to be restored. This can take a while.

This process is quite similar for other WhatsApp substitute apps as well. It is advisable to shift to the official WhatsApp version to avoid getting permanently banned and lose access to all your data.