Blockbuster deal! Big discount of Rs 15,600 on Vivo V9 – Check how to avail offer on Amazon

2018 is all set to be the year of the notch. The trend in most of the 2018 smartphones was started by Apple iPhone X. And keeping the trend in place, Vivo launched the V9 with the notch and an almost bezel-less smartphone. The smartphone on Amazon India comes with a price tag of Rs 22,990, which is already down from Rs 23,990. However, there is a way with which you can get the smartphone for a lesser price.

Vivo V9 has already listed at Rs 22,990 which includes the additional discount of Rs 1,000. However, if you buy the smartphone by exchanging your old smartphone, then you can get it for as low as Rs 8,390. That means the maximum discount on offer under exchange for the Vivo V9 is up to Rs 14,600. If you add the total discount on offer, you can get a whopping Rs 15,600 off.

The Vivo V9 comes with a dual camera set up that houses 16MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. The camera has features such as slow motion, ai face beauty, time-lapse photography, live photo, bokeh mode and many more. Vivo V9 has a 24MP front-facing camera. On the front of the device, you will see a 6.3-inch full HD+ touchscreen. Out of the box, the device runs on Android v8.1 Oreo-based on Funtouch OS 4.0. Under the hood, the device has a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor coupled with a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The memory on the Vivo V9 can be expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device packs a 3260mAH lithium-ion battery.

Vivo V9 offers

* Vivo V9 has something called, ’15-Day Price Guarantee’. With this, Amazon will protect you against any price reduction on this product. The offer is valid for the Amazon Summer Sale only. That means when you purchase Vivo V9 from Amazon under the Summer Sale, you will be protected from any price cuts, during this time.

* If you buy the smartphone with Amazon Pay balance, then you will get a maximum 10% cashback. The minimum order has to be Rs.250 that should no include, delivery fees. However, the maximum cashback one can avail is Rs.300 per customer.

* There is an additional Rs 2000 Off on Exchange if you purchase the Vivo V9 from Appario Retail Pvt. Ltd.

* There is an additional 5% cashback on HDFC Bank card transactions when you purchase from Appario Retail Pvt Limited.

* You can get an additional 10% instant discount if you buy the smartphone with ICICI Bank cards.

* No Cost EMI is available on Vivo V9.