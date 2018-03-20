In the latest advertisement by Apple on YouTube, the glitch can be seen and can be missed if you blink.

The Apple iPhone has set a precedence in the smartphone world. Considered as one of the biggest tech companies in the world, Apple has a reputation in the market for the user experience it provides through its products. However, the operating system of the smartphone, iOS have facing troubles lately. The iOS 11 have been reportedly marred by bugs in the recent update. The bugs are so dominating that even Apple cannot hide it in their latest advertisement!

In the latest advertisement by Apple on YouTube, the glitch can be seen and can be missed if you blink. Right at the 50-second mark, when the phone is shown on the screen, the iMessage bubble appears. This iMessage bubble appears to be larger than usual. It is not a big deal as there has not been any threat to security on Apple iPhones or it does not invade the privacy of the smartphone as well. However, a flaw of this kind is not expected from Apple, especially from the latest iOS 11.

It was way back in September 2017, when Apple showed the iOS 11. Apple’s iOS 11 comes with a new Files app. This app keeps all your files together. This is essentially something that was available on Android for ages now. With this app, a user can browse, search and organise all the files on the device in one place.

In case you missed it, here is a screenshot of the exact moment at the 50-second mark.

In January, earlier this year, Apple came up with iOS 11.3. The new update had a place for the better Health Records feature. This is expected to bring hospitals, clinics and the already featured Health app. This makes it easier for users to see their check available medical data from multiple providers.