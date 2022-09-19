Blaupunkt Google QLED TV (55-inch): A good choice in the mid-range segment

In today’s digital age, a huge, high-definition television set always draws attention. TV sets have greatly improved in recent years; the big screen in your household is no longer an idiot box, it now has a slim and trim look, and is connected to the internet which provides access to apps and other digital content. The best part is that customers no longer need to burn a hole in their pockets to get a reliable smart TV.

Take, for instance, the Blaupunkt Google QLED TV. Introduced by the homegrown electronics manufacturing firm Super Plastronics (an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs), the QLED TV is available in 50-inch (Rs 36,999), 55-inch (Rs 44,999) and 65-inch (Rs 62,999) variants with 60-Watt dynamic sound output and four in-built speakers. Our trial unit was the 55-inch model; let us check out its overall performance.

It’s a high-end TV in an attractive design with great audio (thanks to the Blaupunkt legacy) but at an aggressive price point. For instance, at the higher-end you have Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV that costs Rs 12 lakh-plus, while Xiaomi Mi TV QLED is more affordable at around Rs 60,000. It’s bezel-less and more appropriate when wall-mounted. The key benefit of QLED (quantum dot LED) technology is that it has high contrast and tends to be quite bright, hence the Blaupunkt Google TV has good picture quality with better viewing angles, and is a fantastic choice for dark room viewing. Plus, there’s no blooming around bright subjects, and has fantastic reflection handling.

Technical speak, the Blaupunkt Google TV has a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, HDR 10+, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus. The 50- inch and 55-inch models come with a brightness of 550 Nits whereas the 65-inch variant has 600 nits. The Google TV OS is easy-to-use and has a bunch of apps available to download. It provides 360-degree surround sound that will provide a theatre-like experience in your living or TV room. There is Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which you can switch on to operate your TV via voice commands. There are dedicated shortcut keys on the TV remote for Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube; there is Google Play for you to have access to numerous apps and games.

My overall experience: The Blaupunkt Google QLED TV is an impressive TV with good features that costs less than higher-end models. The TV has great picture and audio quality, it’s easy to use and navigating through the menu is smooth. It also doesn’t have any trouble upscaling lower-resolution content, as in an old movie. If you want to save money but get great overall performance, then this Blaupunkt TV is a good choice.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: QLED 4K display with 1 billion colours

Processor: MediaTek 9062 processor

Audio: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, DTS True Surround, 60W-80W sound output

Number of speakers: 4

Voice-enabled remote: Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant

Storage & memory: 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM

Sound mode: Standard/Sport/Movie/Music

Estimated street price: Rs 36,999 (50-inch), Rs 44,999 (55-inch), Rs 62,999 (65-inch)