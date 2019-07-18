Blaupunkt Floatz wireless earphone: A good lightweight device with built-in mic and decent performance

Blaupunkt Floatz wireless earphone

Wireless earphones are very popular these days, especially among youngsters and those who spend long hours commuting in the metros and public transport buses. They are a good means to get rid of boredom by listening to songs stored in the mobile devices, as well as staying connected whenever there is a call. Blaupunkt, the iconic German brand, has been pretty aggressive in its foray in the personal audio category, with its new offerings. The company’s FloatZ wireless earphone is a new introduction in the market and retails for Rs 2,499; I wore them for a long journey and after a while actually forgot their presence.

The new FloatZ weigh just 10gms, but is packed with technology. These earphones are ideal for running, working-out or just wearing the whole daylong. Their light weight does not compromise on the sound quality. Music clarity and depth of bass are there, stream some music from your device and you will actually feel them. There are crisp highs, the mid ranges come through smartly and the bass is solid. Battery life is good so is the range of Bluetooth coverage.

Overall, you will like the FloatZ for its good audio quality and lightweight design. A worthy companion if you are a long-distance commuter or fitness freak.