Blaupunkt Cybersound 55-inch Android Smart TV: Turn your home into a movie theatre

Buying a new TV can be a daunting task these days—there are so many brands and models available in the market with their own specs and pricing. Besides, with so much of tech jargon (HD, LED, OLED, HDR, 4K, 8K etc) floating around, the consumer simply gets overwhelmed. Also, if you have observed, most people plug-in their smart televisions with an additional sound system or a sound bar to get cinema-like sound in their homes. As the latest smart TVs are getting thinner, there is less room for in-built quality speakers. The bottom line: whether you are watching plain satellite channels or the latest movies and shows on Prime Video, Netflix or YouTube, all that you want is a good display and great sound quality.

If you are planning to buy a new TV for your home, new Android Smart TVs from the German consumer electronics firm Blaupunkt can be a good option. Blaupunkt TV brand has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Indian contract manufacturer Super Plastronics (it has three manufacturing plants located in Noida, Una, and Jammu and also sells Westinghouse TV, Kodak TV and Thomson TV in India) and has introduced six ‘Made in India’ Cybersound Android smart TVs starting at Rs 14,999. Our trial unit was the 55-inch variant and we have been quite impressed with its overall running; the visuals are sharp and clear, pictures are life-like, there is great sound quality with more surround sound. Let’s check out the finer details of this Blaupunkt offering.

At Rs 40,999, this 55-inch Blaupunkt Cybersound Android Smart TV might seem to come for an insanely low price when compared to rivals in the market, but the Blaupunkt impresses right from the word ‘go’. It’s an exquisite piece of equipment and is bezel-less. The Blaupunkt TV features a powerful 60 W speaker that supports Dolby Digital and Dolby TruSurround technologies to offer an immersive aural experience with a deep surround sound. This lets you enjoy the dialogue and the supporting audio in your favourite movies, songs, and video games. The TV is equipped with Dolby MS12 Audio System that enhances audio content with the help of Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, and DTX:X technologies. This audio system enhances virtual sound, tunes the speakers, and provides advanced audio solutions that bring the surround sound to life in every scene. There is Android 10 operating system, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, plus 4 speakers. Plus, there is Bluetooth 5.0, two USB ports, three HDMI ports along with voice-enabled remote and ARM Cortex A53 processor.

Who doesn’t watch Netflix and YouTube nowadays? What we love about the Blaupunkt TV is that its remote control comes with the Netflix, YouTube and Google Play buttons, allowing you to easily access these apps for quick viewing. Equipped with Ultra HD (4K), 3840 x 2160 resolution and Dolby Audio system, you can be assured of a cinematic experience for your movie nights at home. I watched a lot of English movies on Prime Video and Netflix and was awed by some of the most realistic picture qualities on any TV in recent times. It is a super-slim TV so it won’t occupy much of your room’s real estate, visuals are absolutely stunning and gorgeous, sound quality is akin to bringing the cinema hall to your home. The TV is very responsive, there is no lag whatsoever.

This Blaupunkt creation has some of the latest advanced smart TV features for a pretty affordable price and hence finds a strong recommendation.

Estimated street price: Rs 40,999