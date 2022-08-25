BLAUPUNKT BTW07 MOKSHA EARBUDS: Worthy pick for everyday use

Iconic German brand Blaupunkt is known for its hi-tech audio solutions. Blaupunkt Moksha BTW TWS Earbuds (Model: BTW07 ANC), priced at Rs 2,399, is one of its most recent introductions in India. Its active noise cancelling (ANC) technology eliminates 30dB of ambient noise and the four mics can block the ambient noise and wind, and amplify the human voice to ensure the phone calls are clear and smooth,while delivering good sound clarity and powerful bass, so you can fully enjoy your calls and music playlists.

Comfortable and lightweight, these earbuds are built for all-day usage. Bluetooth 5.2 technology ensures faster and wider range of connections, stable signals, plus more efficient connection through lower power consumption. You thus get to enjoy smoother and clearer music playback or conversations . There is TWS too which adds the convenience of making both earbuds master buds.

The TurboVolt battery gives you the juice to party for 40 hours straight. There is up to seven hours of playtime with each charge and an additional 40 hours with the included charging case. Plus, the 80ms ultra-low latency of Moksha BTW07 is even more applicable to the game, synchronising the game sound more quickly and improving the sensitivity of the game operation.

Also read: This new app will tell you how often Google tracks your data

Overall, a decent set of earbuds that offers good sound output and battery life.

KEY FEATURES

* Dual Mics, 40 hours playtime

* 5-minute charge = 4 hours playtime

* Type C fast charging

* Google & Siri voice activation

* Estimated street

price: Rs 2,399